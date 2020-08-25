Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 24
10:23 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
3:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.
5:38 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of Western Avenue.
Aug. 25
11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Second Street.
5:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of Western Avenue.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 25
2:11 a.m.: Gary M. Shinnamon, 37, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
10:38 a.m.: Timothy A. Garrison, 32, Gwynneville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Aug. 24
8:43 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
2:15 p.m.: Threats reported in the 5300 block of W. CR 300 N.
2:33 p.m.: Threats reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 500 E.
5:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.
8:49 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.
Aug. 25
2:11 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
4:22 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
5:52 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
3:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 24
10:23 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
5:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Wilson Street.
7:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Moscow and Frontage.
7:58 p.m.: Threats reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Aug. 25
2:51 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:22 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
5:52 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Aug. 26
12:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Anderson and Seventh.
Letts Fire Dept.
Aug. 25
3:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 220 SW. Westport Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 25
8:05 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 8500 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.
8:01 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 400 block of N. CR 625 E., Milan.
Aug. 26
4:46 a.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 2600 block of E. Ind. 350, Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 25
7:12 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of W. Ind. 44.
9:32 a.m.: Business burglary reported in the 1600 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 52.
1:05 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 W.
7:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 W.
Rushville Police Dept.
Aug. 24
3:15 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.
6:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.
6:52 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
Aug. 25
8:09 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
8:10 p.m.: Fight reported at Sixth and Harrison.
9:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of E. Ind. 44.
