Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Aug. 24

10:23 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.

3:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.

5:38 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of Western Avenue.

Aug. 25

11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Second Street.

5:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of Western Avenue.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 25

2:11 a.m.: Gary M. Shinnamon, 37, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

10:38 a.m.: Timothy A. Garrison, 32, Gwynneville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Aug. 24

8:43 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

2:15 p.m.: Threats reported in the 5300 block of W. CR 300 N.

2:33 p.m.: Threats reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 500 E.

5:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.

8:49 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.

Aug. 25

2:11 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.

4:22 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

5:52 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

3:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 220 SW.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Aug. 24

10:23 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

5:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Wilson Street.

7:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Moscow and Frontage.

7:58 p.m.: Threats reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Aug. 25

2:51 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

4:22 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

5:52 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Aug. 26

12:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Anderson and Seventh.

Letts Fire Dept.

Aug. 25

3:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 220 SW. Westport Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Aug. 25

8:05 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 8500 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.

8:01 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 400 block of N. CR 625 E., Milan.

Aug. 26

4:46 a.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 2600 block of E. Ind. 350, Osgood.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Aug. 25

7:12 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of W. Ind. 44.

9:32 a.m.: Business burglary reported in the 1600 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 52.

1:05 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 W.

7:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 W.

Rushville Police Dept.

Aug. 24

3:15 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.

6:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.

6:52 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.

Aug. 25

8:09 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

8:10 p.m.: Fight reported at Sixth and Harrison.

9:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of E. Ind. 44.

