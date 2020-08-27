Batesville Police Dept.

Aug. 26

10:09 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Pearl and Depot.

10:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.

1:27 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Six Pine Ranch Road.

10:12 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 26

1:09 p.m.: Braxton Michael Black, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.

6:59 p.m.: Christopher Allen Hauser, 24, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 27

3:36 a.m.: Christopher Lee Romas, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:35 p.m.: Pedro Duarte Bayless, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:49 p.m.: Tessa R. Rigby, 42, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Aug. 26

12:25 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.

3:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.

Aug. 28

12:23 a.m.: Threats reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 830 S.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Aug. 26

10:24 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of N. Davidson Street.

Aug. 27

8:56 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of E. North Street.

8:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Aug. 26

6:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.

9:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Aug. 27

11:07 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of W. Bennett Street.

12:33 p.m.: Threats reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

3:13 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of W. 15th Street.

5:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Greensburg Commons shopping center.

5:40 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Carver.

Aug. 28

12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Aug. 27

7:54 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and CR 400 E., Dillsboro.

9:10 a.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 400 block of E. Indian Trail, Milan.

2:18 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 12,000 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.

Aug. 28

6:36 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Aug. 26

3:15 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2700 block of S. Hurst Cemetery Road.

11:36 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 800 E. and Ind. 44.

Aug. 27

12:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. South Street.

12:35 p.m.: Forgery reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

6:58 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 10,000 block of N. Carthage Pike.

Rushville Police Dept.

Aug. 26

10:10 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.

10:33 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.

11:46 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.

5:41 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.

Aug. 27

10:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Ind. 44.

Tags

Recommended for you