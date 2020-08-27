Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 26
10:09 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Pearl and Depot.
10:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.
1:27 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Six Pine Ranch Road.
10:12 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 26
1:09 p.m.: Braxton Michael Black, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.
6:59 p.m.: Christopher Allen Hauser, 24, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 27
3:36 a.m.: Christopher Lee Romas, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:35 p.m.: Pedro Duarte Bayless, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:49 p.m.: Tessa R. Rigby, 42, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Aug. 26
12:25 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
3:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.
Aug. 28
12:23 a.m.: Threats reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 830 S.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 26
10:24 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of N. Davidson Street.
Aug. 27
8:56 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of E. North Street.
8:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 26
6:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.
9:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
Aug. 27
11:07 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of W. Bennett Street.
12:33 p.m.: Threats reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
3:13 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of W. 15th Street.
5:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Greensburg Commons shopping center.
5:40 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Carver.
Aug. 28
12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 27
7:54 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and CR 400 E., Dillsboro.
9:10 a.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 400 block of E. Indian Trail, Milan.
2:18 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 12,000 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.
Aug. 28
6:36 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 26
3:15 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2700 block of S. Hurst Cemetery Road.
11:36 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 800 E. and Ind. 44.
Aug. 27
12:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. South Street.
12:35 p.m.: Forgery reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
6:58 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 10,000 block of N. Carthage Pike.
Rushville Police Dept.
Aug. 26
10:10 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
10:33 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
11:46 a.m.: Tobacco problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
5:41 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
Aug. 27
10:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Ind. 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.