Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 28
6:36 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129.
7:22 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Alpine Drive.
Aug. 30
10:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of Legion Avenue.
Aug. 31
1:42 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of N. Park Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 28
11:49 p.m.: Jason E. Adkins, 41, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and possession of meth.
Aug. 30
3:27 a.m.: Alexander James Weir, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
3:27 p.m.: Matthew L. Browning, 47, Seymour, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
10:32 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of marijuan/hashish, possession of meth, being an habitual traffic violator, and probation violation.
Incidents
Aug. 28
6:07 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 950 E.
5:24 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 4200 block of W. Old Ind. 46.
Aug. 29
2:55 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Aug. 30
10:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 950 S. and 350 W.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 25
3:18 p.m.: Timothy S. Lainhart, 37, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
4:32 p.m.: William T. McCarty, 33, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Aug. 27
9:30 a.m.: Donald E. Hendrick Jr., 45, Laurel, was arrested for possession of meth.
Aug. 28
1:06 p.m.: Carla S. Black, 50, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.
1:06 p.m.: Vickie J. Worthington, 49, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Aug. 29
2:15 a.m.: Jared N. Bartel, 36, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana/hashish.
7 a.m.: Skyler L. Grundy, 22, Brookville, was arrested for possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing marijuana/hashish.
7 a.m.: James A. Precht, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
8:04 a.m.: Shane L. Lewis, 47, Bridgetown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependent.
7:20 p.m.: William C. Menke, 57, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated w/ a prior.
Aug. 30
1:15 p.m.: Tyler G. Smith, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 29
7:22 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 29
2:15 p.m.: Theft reported at Sheridan and Home.
2:15 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.
4:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
8:38 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
Aug. 30
7:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
9:40 p.m.: Theft reported at Broadway and Hendricks.
Ripley County Sheriff's Dept.
Aug. 28
6:36 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.
7:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3900 block of E. Olean Road, Versailles.
Aug. 29
12:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
11:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2400 block of W. U.S. 50, Holton.
Aug. 30
12:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 156, Sunman.
8:26 p.m.: Fight reported on S. Main Street, Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Aug. 28
5:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of E. CR 1000 S.
7:06 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3500 block of S. CR 975 W.
7:23 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 4600 block of E. Gings Road.
Aug. 29
6:27 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 7200 block of W. CR 900 N.
7:15 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported on E. Second Street.
4:53 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6300 block of E. Ind. 44.
9:26 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 3500 block of N. Ind. 3.
Aug. 30
12:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at North Street and CR 700 W., Arlington.
Rushville Police Dept.
Aug. 29
11:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of Sugar Hill Drive.
10:50 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.
Aug. 30
10:07 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
3:30 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Fourth Street.
5:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Ninth Street.
11:43 p.m.: Battery reported at 11th and Sexton.
