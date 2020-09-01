Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 31
6:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of County Line Road.
9:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.
Sept. 1
8:57 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street.
4:20 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 1100 block of Sawmill Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 31
8:07 p.m.: Joni Rena Hermesch, 38, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/shoplifting.
Incidents
Aug. 31
4:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.
Sept. 1
4:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1500 block of S. CR 280 E.
7:23 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 225 E.
8:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 300 N.
3:58 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Base Road and CR 225 E.
4:04 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. West Street, Westport.
4:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 31
4:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
7:47 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 1
6:24 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Monfort and Michigan.
7:51 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
3:43 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
4:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:14 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
Sept. 2
4:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. East Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 31
4:33 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 450 E. and Ind. 44.
9:01 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. South Street, Mays.
9:43 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.
11:03 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.
Sept. 1
5:49 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5000 block of E. CR 900 N.
10:44 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 350 E. and 300 N.
Rushville Police Dept.
Aug. 31
8:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.
9:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of W. Ind. 44.
11:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Base Road and Ind. 3.
Sept. 1
2:24 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Veterans Park.
9:54 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Morgan Street.
11:49 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
