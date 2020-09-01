Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Aug. 31

6:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of County Line Road.

9:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.

Sept. 1

8:57 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street.

4:20 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 1100 block of Sawmill Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 31

8:07 p.m.: Joni Rena Hermesch, 38, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/shoplifting.

Incidents

Aug. 31

4:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.

Sept. 1

4:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1500 block of S. CR 280 E.

7:23 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 225 E.

8:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 300 N.

3:58 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Base Road and CR 225 E.

4:04 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. West Street, Westport.

4:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Aug. 31

4:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

7:47 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Sept. 1

6:24 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Monfort and Michigan.

7:51 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

3:43 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

4:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:14 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

Sept. 2

4:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. East Street.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Aug. 31

4:33 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 450 E. and Ind. 44.

9:01 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. South Street, Mays.

9:43 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.

11:03 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.

Sept. 1

5:49 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5000 block of E. CR 900 N.

10:44 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 350 E. and 300 N.

Rushville Police Dept.

Aug. 31

8:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.

9:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of W. Ind. 44.

11:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Base Road and Ind. 3.

Sept. 1

2:24 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Veterans Park.

9:54 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Morgan Street.

11:49 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.

