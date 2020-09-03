Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 2
10:08 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Bob White Blvd.
10:17 a.m.: Burglary reported on Beechwood Court.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 2
5:19 p.m.: Kyle A. French, 34, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine/narcotics, possession of meth, and public intoxication.
Sept. 3
6:05 p.m.: Bradley Michael Howard, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:45 p.m.: Brandon Jeffrey McMillin, 36, Kailua Kona, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:06 p.m.: Tracy M. Cripe, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, intimidation, and public indecency.
Incidents
Sept. 2
12:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.
2:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4400 block of E. North Road.
2:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at West and South, Westport.
3:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.
4:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
Sept. 3
5:50 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
9:45 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of S. Boulevard Road.
11:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 2
11:35 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 2
8:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
10:08 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Barachel and East.
5:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
5:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:03 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 3
6:54 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Michigan and Cleo.
6:49 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. East Street.
10:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and First.
Sept. 4
12:19 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 2
4:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
Sept. 3
8:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9900 block of S. Benham Road, Cross Plains.
11:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Ridge Road, Versailles.
Sept. 4
2:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 2
12:37 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. South Street.
Sept. 3
9:04 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3900 block of N. CR 350 E.
12:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Main Street.
1:41 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at CR 300 N. and 300 W.
Rushville Police Dept.
Sept. 2
5:56 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of N. Morgan Street.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Sept. 2
11:35 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 3
9:11 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1000 block of N. Main Street.
2:17 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of S. Pearl Street.
5:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 11th and Jackson.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 2
4:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3.
