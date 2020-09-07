Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 4
9:32 a.m.: Lisa Ann Abplanalp, 50, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:41 a.m.: Carlton Russel Partlow, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Sept. 5
1:37 a.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
2:43 a.m.: Tracy Irene Cowan, 50, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
7:47 p.m.: Matthew Keith Whiton, 37, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 6
12:23 p.m.: Kelly Sue Barngrover, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:14 p.m.: Bradley A. Lewis, 36, Flat Rock, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
(Additional law enforcement news from over the weekend will be featured in Thursday’s Daily News.)
