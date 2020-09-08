Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Sept. 4

2:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.

4:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 13,000 block of N. Delaware Road.

Sept. 5

10:21 p.m.: Gunshots reported at the westbound rest area along I-74 near Batesville.

Sept. 6

5 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of Central Avenue.

10:29 p.m.: Battery reported on N. Depot Street.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 8

9:59 a.m.: Kevin DeWayne Calvert, 47, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Sept. 4

8:27 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at Main and West, Westport.

10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E.

Sept. 5

8:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.

12:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Niagara Trail.

8:18 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Race and West.

10:32 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Sept. 8

9:24 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1100 block of W. Main Street.

12:13 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46.

1:41 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 31

11:55 p.m.: James A. Schmidt, 33, North Bend, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Sept. 1

2:20 a.m.: Timothy A. Tebbenkamp, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

3:30 p.m.: Eileen N. Presley, 35, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Sept. 3

1:36 p.m.: Justin D. Carnes, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 4

11:30 a.m.: Michael J. Bardonaro, 36, Latona, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant child.

7:30 p.m.: Joseph E. Cregar, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

8:04 p.m.: Shonda M. Game, 41, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 5

11:45 p.m.: Emanuel A. Allbrook, 39, Fillmore, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

11:45 a.m.: Lynne M. Allbrook, 49, Fillmore, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 6

2:35 a.m.: Kylie M. Grote, 18, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.

Nov. 7

11:30 a.m.: Alice F. Long, 51, New Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:13 p.m.: Gabriel Lancelot, 45, Middletown, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

3:25 p.m. - Traci L. Minniear, 41, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Sept. 5

1:08 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.

Sept. 8

2:13 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 4

2:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Hillside Drive.

8:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

10:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

Sept. 5

8:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.

1:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Memorial and Veterans.

7:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

8:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.

11:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at North and Carver.

Sept. 6

7:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.

Sept. 8

9:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

10:21 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

12:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

3:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.

3:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street.

6:06 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Circle.

10:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.

Sept. 9

1:31 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 5

2:59 p.m.: Fight reported at Old Michigan Road and U.S. Hwy. 50.

10:46 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1800 block of W. CR 300 S.

11:30 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

Sept. 8

2:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50., Versailles.

9:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 12,000 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.

Rush County Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 4

7:06 a.m.: Resisting reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

7:47 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported at Ind. 3 and CR 600 N.

Sept. 5

12:59 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 6800 block of W. Parks Drive, Arlington.

Sept. 6

5:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Winters Way, Carthage.

Rushville Police Dept.

Sept. 4

8:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of N. Sexton Street.

10:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of E. 11th Street.

Sept. 5

5:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of S. Ind. 3.

9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.

Sept. 6

9:02 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1000 block of N. Morgan Street.

Sept. 8

9:53 a.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.

3:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of Sugar Hill Drive.

3:52 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.

4:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. 15th Street.

7:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Sept. 5

3:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Hamilton Drive, Greensburg.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 4

9:32 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.

Sept. 8

12:57 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you