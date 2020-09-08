Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 4
2:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
4:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 13,000 block of N. Delaware Road.
Sept. 5
10:21 p.m.: Gunshots reported at the westbound rest area along I-74 near Batesville.
Sept. 6
5 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
10:29 p.m.: Battery reported on N. Depot Street.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 8
9:59 a.m.: Kevin DeWayne Calvert, 47, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 4
8:27 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at Main and West, Westport.
10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E.
Sept. 5
8:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
12:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Niagara Trail.
8:18 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Race and West.
10:32 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Sept. 8
9:24 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1100 block of W. Main Street.
12:13 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46.
1:41 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 31
11:55 p.m.: James A. Schmidt, 33, North Bend, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 1
2:20 a.m.: Timothy A. Tebbenkamp, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:30 p.m.: Eileen N. Presley, 35, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Sept. 3
1:36 p.m.: Justin D. Carnes, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 4
11:30 a.m.: Michael J. Bardonaro, 36, Latona, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant child.
7:30 p.m.: Joseph E. Cregar, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
8:04 p.m.: Shonda M. Game, 41, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 5
11:45 p.m.: Emanuel A. Allbrook, 39, Fillmore, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
11:45 a.m.: Lynne M. Allbrook, 49, Fillmore, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 6
2:35 a.m.: Kylie M. Grote, 18, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
Nov. 7
11:30 a.m.: Alice F. Long, 51, New Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:13 p.m.: Gabriel Lancelot, 45, Middletown, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
3:25 p.m. - Traci L. Minniear, 41, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 5
1:08 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 8
2:13 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 4
2:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Hillside Drive.
8:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
10:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
Sept. 5
8:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
1:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Memorial and Veterans.
7:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
8:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at North and Carver.
Sept. 6
7:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.
Sept. 8
9:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
10:21 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
12:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
3:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.
3:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street.
6:06 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Circle.
10:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.
Sept. 9
1:31 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 5
2:59 p.m.: Fight reported at Old Michigan Road and U.S. Hwy. 50.
10:46 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1800 block of W. CR 300 S.
11:30 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
Sept. 8
2:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50., Versailles.
9:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 12,000 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.
Rush County Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 4
7:06 a.m.: Resisting reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
7:47 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported at Ind. 3 and CR 600 N.
Sept. 5
12:59 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 6800 block of W. Parks Drive, Arlington.
Sept. 6
5:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Winters Way, Carthage.
Rushville Police Dept.
Sept. 4
8:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of N. Sexton Street.
10:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of E. 11th Street.
Sept. 5
5:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of S. Ind. 3.
9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
Sept. 6
9:02 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1000 block of N. Morgan Street.
Sept. 8
9:53 a.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.
3:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of Sugar Hill Drive.
3:52 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.
4:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. 15th Street.
7:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Sept. 5
3:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Hamilton Drive, Greensburg.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 4
9:32 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.
Sept. 8
12:57 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3.
