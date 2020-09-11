Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 9
1:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut Street.
Sept. 10
1:08 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.
2:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 9
3:43 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at CR 700 E. and Ind. 244.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 9
3:58 p.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:50 p.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
8:50 p.m.: Joshua Lee Turner, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
8:50 p.m.: Tracy M. Wickline, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
11:40 p.m.: Michael W. Shoemake, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Park on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or percursor, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 10
9:21 a.m.: Stephanie Megan Gabbard, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 11
2:01 a.m.: Jerome Michael Calvert, 48, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to apear.
Incidents
Sept. 9
9:19 p.m.: Threats reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 500 E.
11:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.
Sept. 11
2:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
3:17 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 9
6:30 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
8:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of E. Skaggs Court.
8:50 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
11:01 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Washington Street.
Sept. 10
1:40 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of W. Wilson Street.
3:16 p.m.: Threats reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
9:59 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
10:37 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
10:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 11
2:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
3:17 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 9
3:35 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 11,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.
4:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Milan.
10:29 p.m.: Fight reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Sept. 10
12:20 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Sept. 10
7:51 p.m.: Dead body reported in the 700 block of W. Fairgrounds Road, Osgood.
9:09 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3500 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 50.
1 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 9
10:32 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of Winters Way, Carthage.
12:32 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.
1:54 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 900 block of S. Flatrock River Road, Rushville.
3:31 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 700 E. and Ind. 244.
5:45 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 100 block of Center Street, Glenwood.
Sept. 10
6:44 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140, Knightstown.
7:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street, Carthage.
Rushville Police Dept.
Sept. 9
2:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
4:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 500 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.
Sept. 10
10:10 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. 16th Street.
12:06 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Perkins Street.
5:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.
