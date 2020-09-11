Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Sept. 9

1:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut Street.

Sept. 10

1:08 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.

2:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Sept. 9

3:43 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at CR 700 E. and Ind. 244.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 9

3:58 p.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:50 p.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

8:50 p.m.: Joshua Lee Turner, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

8:50 p.m.: Tracy M. Wickline, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

11:40 p.m.: Michael W. Shoemake, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Park on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or percursor, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 10

9:21 a.m.: Stephanie Megan Gabbard, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 11

2:01 a.m.: Jerome Michael Calvert, 48, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to apear.

Incidents

Sept. 9

9:19 p.m.: Threats reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 500 E.

11:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.

Sept. 11

2:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

3:17 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 9

6:30 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

8:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of E. Skaggs Court.

8:50 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

11:01 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Washington Street.

Sept. 10

1:40 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of W. Wilson Street.

3:16 p.m.: Threats reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.

9:59 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.

10:37 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

10:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

Sept. 11

2:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

3:17 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 9

3:35 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 11,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.

4:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Milan.

10:29 p.m.: Fight reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Sept. 10

12:20 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Sept. 10

7:51 p.m.: Dead body reported in the 700 block of W. Fairgrounds Road, Osgood.

9:09 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3500 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 50.

1 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 9

10:32 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of Winters Way, Carthage.

12:32 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.

1:54 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 900 block of S. Flatrock River Road, Rushville.

3:31 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 700 E. and Ind. 244.

5:45 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 100 block of Center Street, Glenwood.

Sept. 10

6:44 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140, Knightstown.

7:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street, Carthage.

Rushville Police Dept.

Sept. 9

2:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.

4:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 500 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.

Sept. 10

10:10 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. 16th Street.

12:06 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Perkins Street.

5:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.

