Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 11
10:58 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
11:17 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Tekulve Road and Ind. 46.
Sept. 12
6:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.
8:34 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
Sept. 13
3:34 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.
5:34 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Depot Street.
7:13 p.m.: Theft reported on Dirks Road.
Burney Fire Dept.
Sept. 11
5:24 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at CR 1050 W. and 200 S.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 11
5:18 p.m.: Jonathan L. Dooley, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:28 p.m.: Yevette Shawntel Bryant, 33, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of meth.
Sept. 12
12:28 a.m.: David James Ash, 33, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 13
1:44 a.m.: Deliliah Elizabeth Monroy, 20, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and possession of marijuana/hashish.
3:26 p.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
Incidents
Sept. 11
8:13 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. CR 300 N.
9:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
Sept. 12
9:58 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 700 E.
10:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street, Westport.
12:46 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 145.
2:39 p.m .: Theft reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 300 E.
8:06 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 7600 block of S. CR 320 W.
11:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and Old Ind. 46.
Sept. 13
12:21 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N.
1:44 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 130.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 12
11:58 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. North Street.
Sept. 13
3:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 280 W.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 11
11:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.
1:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.
3:06 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.
3:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Rebekah Park.
6:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
9:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
11:38 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Monfort and Main.
Sept. 12
1:24 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Franklin Street.
1:41 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 300 block of N. East Street.
2:45 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:27 p.m.: Fight reported at McKee and East.
11:24 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
Sept. 13
12:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N.
1:30 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
1:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.
10:35 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. Lake Pointe Drive.
4 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
6:38 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.
8:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
Sept. 14
12:16 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
New Point Fire Dept.
Sept. 11
7:08 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8400 block of E. Ind. 46.
Sept. 12
9:58 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 700 E.
11:58 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Greensburg.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 11
1:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of N. Buckeye Street, Osgood.
Sept. 12
1:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 3400 block of W. Main Street, Batesville.
6:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5400 block of E. Ind. 62, Versailles.
7:29 p.m.: Domestic reported at CR 450 S. and U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
Sept. 13
1:03 a.m.: Breaking and entering in progress reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.
9:59 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 6300 block of N. Happy Hollow Road, Osgood.
10:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 500 N., Osgood.
2:18 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Holton.
2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4800 block of E. CR 425 S., Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 11
10:40 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
Sept. 12
1:59 p.m.: Harassment reported on Old Ind. 44.
5:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Carthage Pike and CR 950 N.
5:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 300 block of S. West Street.
Sept. 13
12:04 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 3600 block of E. Gings Road.
5:55 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3200 block of S. Ind. 3.
5:28 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 5000 block of E. Ind. 44.
Rushville Police Dept.
Sept. 11
1:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
6:14 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Seventh and Sexton streets.
6:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of N. Jackson Street.
Sept. 12
12:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of E. Eighth Street.
12:49 p.m.: Domestic reported at Fourth and Harrison streets.
Sept. 13
6:44 a.m.: Vehicle entry reported in the 1000 block of N. Arthur Street.
6:26 p.m.: Fight reported at Laughlin Park.
7:17 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 400 block of E. 11th Street.
6:02 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of N. Sexton Street.
9:29 p.m.: Weapons offense reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
11:18 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.