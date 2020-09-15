Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Sept. 14

4:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of E. Ind. 46.

5:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Liberty Park Reservoir.

10:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported on Commerce Drive.

Sept. 15

11:08 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Cross County Plaza.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Sept. 15

10:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 14

2 p.m.: Laura Louise Partlow, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:54 p.m.: Cody A. Popp, 33, Wellston, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Sept. 15

1:17 a.m.: William J. Foley, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.

5:12 a.m.: Clayton A. Blum, 46, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

10:05 a.m.: Kenneth Duane Woods, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:13 a.m.: Christian Paul Anderson, 22, New Point, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:50 p.m.: Kasey R. Sexton, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

9:35 p.m.: Joey D. Collins, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

10 p.m.: Roy W. Lewis, 45, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Incidents

Sept. 14

11:07 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 480 E.

6:56 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.

9:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

Sept. 15

2:48 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7000 block of N. Ind. 3.

Sept. 16

3:48 a.m.: Pursuit reported on Ind. 3 at CR 250 W.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 9

10:30 a.m.: Steffanie D. Pettit, 41, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 11

9:16 p.m.: Jeffrey W. Meyers, 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public indecency.

Sept. 12

12:18 a.m.: Ryan S. Lancaster, 33, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 14

11:30 a.m.: Jessica L. Russell, 38, Bargersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:10 p.m.: Wade V. Markland, 45, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 15

1:46 a.m.: Dakota L. Burgess, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Sept. 14

7:38 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 14

7:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:37 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

2:55 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 250 N.

3:48 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

6:42 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.

Sept. 15

2:58 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.

5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

7:27 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

7:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

8:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

10:58 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

Rush County Sheriff’s Dept.

Sept. 14

6:42 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street, Milroy.

8:32 a.m.: Overdose reported at Ind. 44 and CR 725 W., Homer.

12:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 5800 block of E. Ind. 44.

Rushville Police Dept.

Sept. 14

10:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. First Street.

11:40 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1600 block of N. Main Street.

5:17 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

8:48 pm.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of S. Ind. 3.

10:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

11 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of S. Ind. 3.

Sept. 15

12:31 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.

2:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.

3:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Harrison Street.

10:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.

Sept. 16

12:51 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Seventh Street.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 15

11:02 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of E. Gatewood Drive.

2:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

