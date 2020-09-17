Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 16
3:38 p.m.: Charles E. Ernstes II, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:38 p.m.: Donald Raye Church, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
Sept. 17
5:03 p.m.: Anthony Chancellor Cash, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:38 p.m.: Kayla Renae Lane, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:08 p.m.: Dylan Ray Short, 19, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 16
11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 16
10 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
6:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Sept. 16
8:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of W. Old Ind. 44.
10:02 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 44 and CR 350 W.
7:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of W. Ind. 44.
8:34 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 11,000 block of N. Ind. 140.
10:11 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8200 block of W. CR 800 S.
Rushville Police Dept.
Sept. 16
4:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
