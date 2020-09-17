Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 16

3:38 p.m.: Charles E. Ernstes II, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:38 p.m.: Donald Raye Church, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.

Sept. 17

5:03 p.m.: Anthony Chancellor Cash, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:38 p.m.: Kayla Renae Lane, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:08 p.m.: Dylan Ray Short, 19, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Sept. 16

11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 16

10 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sept. 16

8:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of W. Old Ind. 44.

10:02 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 44 and CR 350 W.

7:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of W. Ind. 44.

8:34 p.m.: Runaway juvenile reported in the 11,000 block of N. Ind. 140.

10:11 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8200 block of W. CR 800 S.

Rushville Police Dept.

Sept. 16

4:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

