Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Sept. 18
3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N. The Clarksburg and and Greensburg fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 18
8:44 p.m.: Fight reported in Liberty Park.
Sept. 19
5:58 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Central Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Carr Street, Milan.
5:36 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 1100 block of Tekulve Road.
7:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
Sept. 20
3:22 p.m.: Domestic reported at Depot and Boehringer Street.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 18
11:21 a.m.: Sean M. Bower, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:32 p.m.: Terresha Ann Lawrence, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:39 p.m.: Joshua Lee Turner, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and public intoxication.
Sept. 19
5:03 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Sept. 20
3:34 p.m.: Brandon James Dover, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:27 p.m.: Joshua William Biederman, 31, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
9:03 p.m.: Kelly S. McQueary, 43, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Sept. 18
5:50 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.
12:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 700 E.
3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.
6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Westwood Drive,Westport.
Sept. 19
2:37 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
5:21 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul.
Sept. 20
4:50 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
6:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Range Street, Westport.
7:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 16
12:30 p.m.: Colleen A. Bowman, 51, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Sept. 17
10:16 a.m.: John W. Murrell Jr., 40, Oldenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:45 p.m.: Keith R. Gibson, 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 18
10:21 a.m.: Ernest D. Spurlock Jr., 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 19
4:03 a.m.: Xavier A. Strittholt, 22, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:33 p.m.: Jacob L. Ooten, 36, Peru, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 20
10:02 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
10:26 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Nightingale Drive.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 18
3:38 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Cleo.
3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.
5:52 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
6:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
8:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 19
2:37 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
5:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.
5:09 p.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
Sept. 20
8:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.
2:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan Street.
4:50 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
9:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and East.
New Point Fire Dept.
Sept. 18
7:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 100 block of S. CR 500 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Sept. 18
6:55 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 1100 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
8:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
Sept. 19
4:56 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Carr Street, Milan.
11:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Josephine Street, Milan.
Sept. 20
12:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
2:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 625 E.
6:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4600 block of Em Morris Firehouse Road, Batesville.
3:18 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 6400 block of E. Ind. 62, Versailles.
8:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the Cross Plains Cemetery.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Sept. 19
7:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Second and Main, Carthage.
10:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7500 block of N. CR 700 W.
Sept. 20
11:54 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.
11:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 6000 block of W. CR 800 N., Carthage.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Sept. 18
3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.
Sept. 20
8:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Jackson Street and the old school, St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.