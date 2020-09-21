Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Fire Dept.

Sept. 18

3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N. The Clarksburg and and Greensburg fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.

Batesville Police Dept.

Sept. 18

8:44 p.m.: Fight reported in Liberty Park.

Sept. 19

5:58 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Central Avenue.

4:56 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Carr Street, Milan.

5:36 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 1100 block of Tekulve Road.

7:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

Sept. 20

3:22 p.m.: Domestic reported at Depot and Boehringer Street.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 18

11:21 a.m.: Sean M. Bower, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:32 p.m.: Terresha Ann Lawrence, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:39 p.m.: Joshua Lee Turner, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and public intoxication.

Sept. 19

5:03 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Sept. 20

3:34 p.m.: Brandon James Dover, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:27 p.m.: Joshua William Biederman, 31, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

9:03 p.m.: Kelly S. McQueary, 43, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Sept. 18

5:50 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.

12:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 700 E.

3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.

6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Westwood Drive,Westport.

Sept. 19

2:37 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.

5:21 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul.

Sept. 20

4:50 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.

6:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Range Street, Westport.

7:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 16

12:30 p.m.: Colleen A. Bowman, 51, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.

Sept. 17

10:16 a.m.: John W. Murrell Jr., 40, Oldenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:45 p.m.: Keith R. Gibson, 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 18

10:21 a.m.: Ernest D. Spurlock Jr., 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 19

4:03 a.m.: Xavier A. Strittholt, 22, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

9:33 p.m.: Jacob L. Ooten, 36, Peru, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Sept. 20

10:02 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

10:26 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Nightingale Drive.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 18

3:38 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Cleo.

3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.

5:52 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

6:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

8:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Sept. 19

2:37 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.

5:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.

5:09 p.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.

Sept. 20

8:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.

2:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan Street.

4:50 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.

9:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and East.

New Point Fire Dept.

Sept. 18

7:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 100 block of S. CR 500 E.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sept. 18

6:55 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 1100 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.

8:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.

Sept. 19

4:56 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Carr Street, Milan.

11:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Josephine Street, Milan.

Sept. 20

12:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.

2:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 625 E.

6:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4600 block of Em Morris Firehouse Road, Batesville.

3:18 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 6400 block of E. Ind. 62, Versailles.

8:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the Cross Plains Cemetery.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sept. 19

7:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Second and Main, Carthage.

10:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7500 block of N. CR 700 W.

Sept. 20

11:54 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 140.

11:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 6000 block of W. CR 800 N., Carthage.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Sept. 18

3:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 500 N.

Sept. 20

8:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Jackson Street and the old school, St. Paul.

