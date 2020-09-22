Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 21

1:19 p.m.: Breean Nicole Hawkins, 39, Lebanon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:17 p.m.: Gerard M. Dierckman, 55, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Sept. 22

1:57 p.m.: Keith Edward Richee, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

5:17 p.m.: Dennis Charles Berger, 42, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:36 p.m.: Crystal Marie Dean, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/hashish.

7:04 p.m.: Mark D. Embree, 67, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Sept. 23

12:13 a.m.: James R. Jordan, 42, Greensburg, was arrested two unspecified warrants and a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Incidents

Sept. 21

11:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of S. CR 350 W.

12:55 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.

6:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 200 block of W. CR 650 N.

Sept. 22

7:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of S. CR 220 SW.

1:34 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1300 block of W. CR 250 S.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Sept. 21

9:33 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 14th and Short. The St. Paul Fire Department was also alerted.

Sept. 22

4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 21

5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

5:46 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.

6:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.

6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Sept. 22

9:23 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Freeland Road.

10:15 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Monfort Street.

4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.

5:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

5:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Michigan.

Sept. 23

12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 21

8:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 9200 block of W. Hopewell Road, Holton.

11:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Drive, Versailles.

12:15 p.m.: Theft reported at Ind. 229 and Balls Town Road.

2:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 6300 block of S. CR 150 W., Versailles.

Sept. 22

9:16 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.

7:33 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Milan.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 21

3:43 p.m.: Arson reported in the 4000 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 52.

8:18 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Manor Drive, Carthage.

Sept. 22

10:45 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

2:21 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of N. Main Street.

4:02 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Oak Street, Arlington.

5:12 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 4800 block of E. CR 600 N.

