Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 21
1:19 p.m.: Breean Nicole Hawkins, 39, Lebanon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:17 p.m.: Gerard M. Dierckman, 55, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Sept. 22
1:57 p.m.: Keith Edward Richee, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
5:17 p.m.: Dennis Charles Berger, 42, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:36 p.m.: Crystal Marie Dean, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/hashish.
7:04 p.m.: Mark D. Embree, 67, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 23
12:13 a.m.: James R. Jordan, 42, Greensburg, was arrested two unspecified warrants and a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Sept. 21
11:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of S. CR 350 W.
12:55 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
6:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 200 block of W. CR 650 N.
Sept. 22
7:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of S. CR 220 SW.
1:34 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1300 block of W. CR 250 S.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 21
9:33 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 14th and Short. The St. Paul Fire Department was also alerted.
Sept. 22
4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 21
5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
5:46 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
6:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.
6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Sept. 22
9:23 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Freeland Road.
10:15 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Monfort Street.
4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.
5:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
5:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Michigan.
Sept. 23
12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 21
8:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 9200 block of W. Hopewell Road, Holton.
11:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Drive, Versailles.
12:15 p.m.: Theft reported at Ind. 229 and Balls Town Road.
2:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 6300 block of S. CR 150 W., Versailles.
Sept. 22
9:16 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
7:33 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 21
3:43 p.m.: Arson reported in the 4000 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 52.
8:18 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Manor Drive, Carthage.
Sept. 22
10:45 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
2:21 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of N. Main Street.
4:02 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Oak Street, Arlington.
5:12 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 4800 block of E. CR 600 N.
