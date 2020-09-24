Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 24
11:56 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Lammers Pike and Ind. 46.
5:31 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
8:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Depot Street.
8:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Central Avenue.
11:31 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 23,000 block of Pocket Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 23
6:05 a.m.: Mecca Marie Watkins, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:18 a.m.: A Jay Michael Hannum, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.
6:18 a.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 20, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.
4:52 p.m.: Payton Gerald Norman McKay, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
4:52 p.m.: Martin Luis Robbins, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, and minor in possession of alcohol.
6:43 p.m.: Tammy L. Kellems, 58, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
10:19 p.m.: Matthew Keith Whiton, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Sept. 24
4:06 p.m.: Carl Lee Keihn, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:26 p.m.: Lance Aaron Denton, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:26 p.m.: Noah Bryce Goreham, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
5:50 p.m.: Jesus Vidal-Martinez, 38, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 25
12:07 a.m.: David Spencer Lawrence, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 23
10:26 a.m.: Fight reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
12:55 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of Greenview Drive.
1:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
7:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
7:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of E. North Street, Westport.
10:19 p.m.: Domestic reported at McKee and East.
Sept. 24
9:38 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.
10:57 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
12:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. CR 80 NE.
10:21 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 23
7:03 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
7:08 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
10:26 a.m.: Fight reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
12:55 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
1:13 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
1:18 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of W. McKee Street.
2:34 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
4:14 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
4:52 p.m.: Fight reported in North Park.
6:38 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:19 p.m.: Domestic reported at McKee and East.
Sept. 24
9:56 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.
10:57 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
5:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
10:21 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 23
4 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 600 block of E. Schott Street.
Sept. 24
3:11 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 23
9:56 a.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 50, Versailles.
2:39 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
4:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6500 block of N. Baseline Road, Osgood.
Sept. 24
9:51 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 101, Milan.
11:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.
11:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of Mill Road, Milan.
11:31 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 23,000 block of Pocket Road, Batesville.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 23
12:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 325 W. and 650 S.
7:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
Sept. 24
12:53 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 400 block of N. Pillsbury Street, Milroy.
8:13 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 4300 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 52.
8:12 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 1200 block of E. Ind. 44.
