Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 25
4:23 p.m.: Theft reported at CVS on Ind. 229.
Sept. 26
11:52 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
Sept. 27
7:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 25
1:14 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 27,000 block of Smith Hill Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 25
1:13 p.m.: Gerard M. Dierckman, 55, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:21 p.m.: Jason Ray Morgan, 42, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:29 p.m.: Jeffrey Derek Johnson, 27, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft and an unspecified warrant.
7 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery and strangulation.
Sept. 26
12:16 a.m.: Stephen J. Vires, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Sept. 27
9:17 a.m.: Melanie Lynette Morgan, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:14 p.m.: Tony J. Spurlock, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 28
2:29 a.m.: Lindie Nichole Kessinger, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 25
2:50 p.m.: Fight reported at Greensburg Goodwill.
5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street, St. Paul.
5:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
Sept. 26
12:32 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 3000 block of N. Ind. 3.
Sept. 27
8:19 a.m.: Shot fired reported in the 5700 block of E. CR 150 S.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 22
10:55 p.m.: Justin C. Farrow, 33, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been adjudged a habitual offender.
Sept. 23
10:30 a.m.: Jesse T. Meckley, 39, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, rape, and sexual battery.
11:25 a.m.: Tyler S. Alsman, 28, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Sept. 24
9:30 a.m.: Keith E. Offill, 62, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:42 p.m.: Bambi K. Nicholson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Sept. 25
8 a.m.: Kellie J. Angel, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:55 a.m.: Jacob A. DeHaven, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
7:46 p.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 20, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a hypodermic needle, and operating while intoxicated.
7:46 p.m.: Scott A. Hornsby, 33, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a hypodermic needle, and for an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 26
7:49 a.m.: Jason W. Satterfield, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
7:49 a.m.: James Satterfield, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
10:25 a.m.: Jesse A. Conn, 31, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Sept. 27
7 p.m.: Pamela K. Wiedeman, 49, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Sept. 28
11:22 p.m.: John N. Beasley, 48, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 25
7:17 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
2:04 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:50 p.m.: Fight reported at Greensburg Goodwill.
3:03 p.m.: Battery reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
3:22 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
4:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:49 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
9:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
10:20 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
11:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
Sept. 26
8:45 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
10:15 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
11:07 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
7:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
8:20 p.m .: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.
10:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
Sept. 27
8:17 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Freedom Street.
5:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
5:37 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of S. Monfort Street.
8:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 25
5:22 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Moore Road, Holton.
9:31 p.m.: Dead body reported in the 500 block of Vine Street, Milan.
11:01 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
11:16 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Beech Street, Osgood.
Sept. 26
3:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
6:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
7:03 p.m.: Fight reported at West Street and Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
Sept. 27
2:08 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Drive.
3:38 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 4900 block of N. CR 700 W., Osgood.
Sept. 28
5:44 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 3200 block of W. Ind. 229, Batesville.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 25
10:50 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1700 block of E. Millstone Road.
2:44 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
Sept. 27
2:32 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. West Street.
