Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Sept. 25

4:23 p.m.: Theft reported at CVS on Ind. 229.

Sept. 26

11:52 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.

Sept. 27

7:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Sept. 25

1:14 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 27,000 block of Smith Hill Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 25

1:13 p.m.: Gerard M. Dierckman, 55, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:21 p.m.: Jason Ray Morgan, 42, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:29 p.m.: Jeffrey Derek Johnson, 27, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft and an unspecified warrant.

7 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery and strangulation.

Sept. 26

12:16 a.m.: Stephen J. Vires, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Sept. 27

9:17 a.m.: Melanie Lynette Morgan, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:14 p.m.: Tony J. Spurlock, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 28

2:29 a.m.: Lindie Nichole Kessinger, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Sept. 25

2:50 p.m.: Fight reported at Greensburg Goodwill.

5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street, St. Paul.

5:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.

Sept. 26

12:32 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 3000 block of N. Ind. 3.

Sept. 27

8:19 a.m.: Shot fired reported in the 5700 block of E. CR 150 S.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 22

10:55 p.m.: Justin C. Farrow, 33, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been adjudged a habitual offender.

Sept. 23

10:30 a.m.: Jesse T. Meckley, 39, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, rape, and sexual battery.

11:25 a.m.: Tyler S. Alsman, 28, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Sept. 24

9:30 a.m.: Keith E. Offill, 62, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:42 p.m.: Bambi K. Nicholson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

Sept. 25

8 a.m.: Kellie J. Angel, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:55 a.m.: Jacob A. DeHaven, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

7:46 p.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 20, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a hypodermic needle, and operating while intoxicated.

7:46 p.m.: Scott A. Hornsby, 33, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a hypodermic needle, and for an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 26

7:49 a.m.: Jason W. Satterfield, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

7:49 a.m.: James Satterfield, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

10:25 a.m.: Jesse A. Conn, 31, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Sept. 27

7 p.m.: Pamela K. Wiedeman, 49, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Sept. 28

11:22 p.m.: John N. Beasley, 48, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Sept. 25

7:17 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.

2:04 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:03 p.m.: Battery reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

3:22 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

4:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:49 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

9:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

10:20 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

11:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

Sept. 26

8:45 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

10:15 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

11:07 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

7:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

8:20 p.m .: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

10:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

Sept. 27

8:17 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Freedom Street.

5:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

5:37 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of S. Monfort Street.

8:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sept. 25

5:22 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Moore Road, Holton.

9:31 p.m.: Dead body reported in the 500 block of Vine Street, Milan.

11:01 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.

11:16 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Beech Street, Osgood.

Sept. 26

3:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.

6:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

7:03 p.m.: Fight reported at West Street and Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

Sept. 27

2:08 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Drive.

3:38 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 4900 block of N. CR 700 W., Osgood.

Sept. 28

5:44 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 3200 block of W. Ind. 229, Batesville.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 25

10:50 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1700 block of E. Millstone Road.

2:44 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.

Sept. 27

2:32 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. West Street.

