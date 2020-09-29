Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 28
3:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 129.
Sept. 29
6:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Boehringer.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 28
10:30 a.m.: Shelby Lynn Dean, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and public intoxication.
11:25 a.m.: Clinton Cole Johnson Jr., 20, Shelbyville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
2:21 p.m.: Shaina Renee Newsome, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:18 p.m.: Nabria-Chante Okamoto Kinney, 37, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, theft, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.
9:29 a.m.: Lee Victorro French, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3 p.m.: Teddy J. Charles, 43, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
8:49 p.m.: Kayla Sue LaFollette, 30, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
9:15 p.m.: Ryan Allan Rouse, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
Incidents
Sept. 28
8:13 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.
9:32 a.m.: Fight reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.
11:14 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street, Westport.
Sept. 29
8:35 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 700 N.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 28
9:02 a.m.: Robbery reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
1:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
4:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
5:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
10:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.
Sept. 29
8:23 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
9:48 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 200 block of E. North Street.
10:48 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:30 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1600 block of N. Nightingale Drive.
3:01 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 1000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:52 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
9:23 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 28
7:49 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6500 block of N. Baseline Road, Osgood.
Sept. 29
3:20 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
St. Paul Marshal
Sept. 28
9:32 a.m.: Fight reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 29
10:51 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1700 block of E. Millstone Road.
