Batesville Police Dept.
Sept. 30
8:01 a.m.: Gunshots reported in the 23,000 block of Pocket Road.
Oct. 1
11:09 a.m.: Accident type unknown reported at Ind. 46 and Mitchell Avenue.
5:35 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
10:17 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 2000 block of Ind. 229.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 30
8:26 p.m.: Jeffery D. Parker, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
10:18 p.m.: Joshua E. Hermesch, 36, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Oct. 1
6:31 p.m.: Chad A. Bowen, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Oct. 2
12:42 a.m.: Matthew A. Campbell, 31, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
12:42 a.m.: Suzzanna Carlie Ann Oakes, 28, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug.
Incidents
Sept. 30
7:33 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of E. CR 1000 S.
Oct. 1
1:05 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of E. Gatewood Drive, Westport.
11:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 30
1:16 p.m: Brush fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 129.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Sept. 30
2:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:39 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Oct. 1
1:48 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street.
8:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
1:14 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
3:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
5:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Forsythe and Broadway.
7:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Oct. 2
12:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
New Point Fire Dept.
Oct. 1
11:01 a.m.: Fire investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 139.5.
New Point Marshal
Sept. 30
1:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Sept. 30
6:03 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Old Michigan Road and U.S. Hwy. 50, Holton.
3:58 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 250 S., Versailles.
5:31 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 12,000 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.
Oct. 1
7:55 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 200 S., Versailles.
12:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 100 E. and Ind. 350, Osgood.
6:14 p.m.: Battery reported on S. Main Street, Versailles.
