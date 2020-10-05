Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 2

9:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on Hoosier Heights Drive.

10:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

Oct. 3

1:13 a.m.: Fight reported on First Street.

5:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. ind. 229.

Oct. 4

Midnight: Leaving the scene accident reported at Pearl Street and Ind. 46.

6:53 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of Tekulve Road.

7:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of Tekulve Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 2

3:52 p.m.: Aaron J. Williams, 40, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:58 p.m.: Omer D. Ball, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:57 p.m.: Joshua James Foster, 37, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10:52 p.m.: Nicholas E. Thackery, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

Oct. 3

2:10 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, residential entry, interfering in the reporting of a crime, and public indecency/promoting prostitution.

10:21 p.m.: Joseph L. Kidd, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 4

10:21 p.m.: Richard Shane Ruble, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 2

6 p.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 700 S. and 460 W.

11:33 p.m.: Shots fired reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.

Oct. 4

12:06 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. Itawamba Trail.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Oct. 2

1:29 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 2

12:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.

4:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 131.

8:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way.

9:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Oct. 3

2:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.

10:58 p.m. Drug investigation reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Oct. 4

9:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

5:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street, Westport.

6:42 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

7:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.

9:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.

Letts Fire Dept.

Oct. 4

11:22 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Oct. 2

6:02 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9800 block of N. Ind. 101, Sunman.

7:41 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at CR 550 S. and Old Michigan Road, Holton.

7:45 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 250 S.

10:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E Ind. 46.

11:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of W. Craven Street.

Oct. 3

9:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8200 block of E. Old Ind. 350, Moores Hill.

4:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Farmers Retreat Road and U.S. Hwy. 50, Dillsboro.

5:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

4:50 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

Oct. 4

10:20 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of West Street, Versailles.

12:12 p.m.: Emergency reported in the Versailles State Park group camp area.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Oct. 3

3:58 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2100 block of N. Macy Lane.

