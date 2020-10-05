Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 2
9:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on Hoosier Heights Drive.
10:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
Oct. 3
1:13 a.m.: Fight reported on First Street.
5:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. ind. 229.
Oct. 4
Midnight: Leaving the scene accident reported at Pearl Street and Ind. 46.
6:53 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of Tekulve Road.
7:33 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of Tekulve Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 2
3:52 p.m.: Aaron J. Williams, 40, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:58 p.m.: Omer D. Ball, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:57 p.m.: Joshua James Foster, 37, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:52 p.m.: Nicholas E. Thackery, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.
Oct. 3
2:10 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, residential entry, interfering in the reporting of a crime, and public indecency/promoting prostitution.
10:21 p.m.: Joseph L. Kidd, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 4
10:21 p.m.: Richard Shane Ruble, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 2
6 p.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 700 S. and 460 W.
11:33 p.m.: Shots fired reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.
Oct. 4
12:06 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. Itawamba Trail.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Oct. 2
1:29 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 2
12:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.
4:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 131.
8:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way.
9:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Oct. 3
2:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
10:58 p.m. Drug investigation reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Oct. 4
9:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
5:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street, Westport.
6:42 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
9:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.
Letts Fire Dept.
Oct. 4
11:22 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Oct. 2
6:02 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9800 block of N. Ind. 101, Sunman.
7:41 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at CR 550 S. and Old Michigan Road, Holton.
7:45 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 250 S.
10:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E Ind. 46.
11:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of W. Craven Street.
Oct. 3
9:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8200 block of E. Old Ind. 350, Moores Hill.
4:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Farmers Retreat Road and U.S. Hwy. 50, Dillsboro.
5:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
4:50 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
Oct. 4
10:20 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of West Street, Versailles.
12:12 p.m.: Emergency reported in the Versailles State Park group camp area.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Oct. 3
3:58 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2100 block of N. Macy Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.