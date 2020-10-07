Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 5
4:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 26,000 block of Ind. 46.
Oct. 6
9:25 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 5
5:35 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
6:23 p.m.: Carissa Marie Hersley, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Oct. 6
2:37 p.m.: Stacy Lee DeMaree, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:37 p.m.: Christopher Scott Wickard, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
3:34 p.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
5:07 p.m.: Dustin Jerome Sherman, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:42 p.m.: Bashar Salah Salem Elmustafa, 28, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
Oct. 6
4:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
7:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
9:11 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. West Street, Westport.
9:42 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Incidents
Oct. 5
6:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4200 block of S. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Oct. 5
6:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4200 block of S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.
Oct. 6
6:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 5
1:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
Oct. 6
6:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
12:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
3:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Montgomery and Fleetwood.
4:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Street.
7:31 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Central and Franklin.
10:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. North Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 5
4:25 p.m.: Injury accident reported at the Seagram’s warehouse in Milan.
6:33 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 6200 block of E. Ind. 48, Sunman.
11:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 400 W., Versailles.
Oct. 6
12:05 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Eckert Street, Osgood.
12:37 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street.
1:27 a.m.: Dead body reported in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
12:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
12:30 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept. / Rushville Police Dept.
Information currently unavailable. We are working with Sheriff Rice to resolve the issue.
Westport Fire Dept.
Oct. 5
1 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.
Oct. 6
8:33 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.
