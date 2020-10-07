Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 5

4:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 26,000 block of Ind. 46.

Oct. 6

9:25 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 5

5:35 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

6:23 p.m.: Carissa Marie Hersley, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Oct. 6

2:37 p.m.: Stacy Lee DeMaree, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:37 p.m.: Christopher Scott Wickard, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

3:34 p.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.

5:07 p.m.: Dustin Jerome Sherman, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:42 p.m.: Bashar Salah Salem Elmustafa, 28, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

Oct. 6

4:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

7:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

9:11 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. West Street, Westport.

9:42 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

Incidents

Oct. 5

6:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4200 block of S. CR 850 E.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Oct. 5

6:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4200 block of S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.

Oct. 6

6:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 5

1:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

Oct. 6

6:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

12:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

3:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Montgomery and Fleetwood.

4:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Street.

7:31 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

7:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Central and Franklin.

10:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. North Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Oct. 5

4:25 p.m.: Injury accident reported at the Seagram’s warehouse in Milan.

6:33 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 6200 block of E. Ind. 48, Sunman.

11:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 400 W., Versailles.

Oct. 6

12:05 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Eckert Street, Osgood.

12:37 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street.

1:27 a.m.: Dead body reported in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.

12:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

12:30 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept. / Rushville Police Dept.

Information currently unavailable. We are working with Sheriff Rice to resolve the issue.

Westport Fire Dept.

Oct. 5

1 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.

Oct. 6

8:33 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.

