Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 9
10:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Delaware Road and CR 1300 N.
Oct. 10
4:34 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 148.
Oct. 11
2:47 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Main Street.
9:32 a.m.: Dead body reported in the 200 block of Central Avenue.
11:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on Willowwood Court.
12:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
9:52 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of Indiana Avenue.
Burney Fire Dept.
Oct. 9
7:42 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.
Oct. 10
5:37 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 9
9:45 a.m.: James A. Alverson Jr., 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2 p.m.: Jeffrey Monroe Horn, 41, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:01 p.m.: Valarie Rose Chaney, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:01 p.m.: Joseph A. Jeffries, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:11 p.m.: Max O. Steinmetz, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:04 p.m.: Madison Marie Meyers, 19, Falmouth, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:54 p.m.: Noe Isacc Garcia Menjivar, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 10
2:01 p.m.: Kevin Wayne Southwood, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:45 p.m.: Shellie Dawn Clift, 44, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of meth.
3:45 p.m.: Douglas Lynn Covey, 56, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and invasion of privacy.
11:27 p.m.: Draydon Bradley Cain, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Oct. 11
12:14 a.m.: Michael Thomas Ryder, 37, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.
10:50 p.m.: Joseph Paul Johnson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Oct. 10
11:52 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 250 S.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 9
8:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of S. Baili Drive.
8:43 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of W. Rebecca Parkway.
10:06 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:07 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Ireland.
12:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.
1:02 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1000 block of W. Hendricks Street.
1:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Sheridan and Ireland.
Oct. 10
5:26 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:44 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
5:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Nieman Drive.
7:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Oct. 11
12:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.
1:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of W. Jordan Drive.
10:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Letts Fire Dept.
Oct. 9
12:23 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 15,000 block of E. Base Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 9
11:41 a.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 650 N., Milan.
5:15 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 325 N., Holton.
8:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at unknown cemetery on Cave Hill Road, Versailles.
10:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Delaware Road and CR 1300 N., Batesville.
Oct. 10
Noon: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. Buckeye Street, Osgood.
3:02 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6500 block of N. Baseline Road, Osgood.
Oct. 11
11:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.
12:54 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 7100 block of N. County Line Road, Milan.
Rush County Sheriff’s Dept.
Reports not provided.
Rushville Police Dept.
Reports not provided.
