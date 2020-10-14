Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 13
2:24 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Ind. 46.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 12
10:20 a.m.: Corey Thomas Bruner, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
12:28 p.m.: Jeffery D. Parker, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
12:31 p.m.: Demi Rene Mullins, 28, Westport, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
Oct. 13
9:55 a.m.: Samantha Sue Combest, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:45 p.m.: Thomas Michael Willey, 20, Columbus, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
6:21 p.m.: Jason Michael Everage, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:29 p.m.: James L. Catron Sr., 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:12 p.m.: Amber Collins, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 12
11:46 a.m.: Fight reported in the 9200 block of E. Base Road.
6:19 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 8800 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Oct. 13
3:52 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported from the Greensburg Walmart Super Center parking lot.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 8
Noon: Zackhery D. O’Neill, 28, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 9
10:17 a.m.: Rachel A. Potter, 35, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
10:45 a.m.: Kari C. McDaniel, 45, Brookville, was arrested on three unspecified warrants as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth, manufacturing/dealing meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:58 a.m.: Dwayne H. Littleton, 45, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting law enforcement.
Oct. 10
12:55 a.m.: Jessica D. Richardson, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:18 a.m.: Rhiannon J. Skelton, 38, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated,
11 a.m.: Larry S. Horn, 51, Aurora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun without a license.
2:36 p.m.: Bryan D. Scholtes, 34, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
6:30 p.m.: Kim R. Piepmeyer, 58, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
7:15 p.m.: Shelly M. Meadows, 42, Brookville, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
Oct. 11
4:24 a.m.: Eric D. Shorts, 53, Carmel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Oct. 12
7:26 p.m.: Cameron J. Evans, 29, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 12
12:28 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
1:23 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
5:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:15 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 800 block of W. 10th Street.
Oct. 13
3:52 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported from the Greensburg Walmart Super Center parking lot.
7:50 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Wilder and Central.
4:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Michigan and Ireland.
5:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 12
4:45 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2700 block of N. CR 525 E. Milan.
9:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported on N. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
Oct. 13
2:14 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 3200 block of W. Ind. 229, Batesville.
St. Paul Marshal
Oct. 13
6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3800 block of W. CR 450 N.
