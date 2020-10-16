Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 15
2:05 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
8:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1700 block of E. Ind. 46.
11:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 14
1:48 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Barrett, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
2:32 p.m.: Eugene Henderson, 55, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:52 p.m.: Krista M. Campbell, 45, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Oct. 15
10:21 a.m.: Kenneth W. Foster III, 32, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:09 p.m.: Alan Monroe Burkhart, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Oct. 16
1:08 a.m.: Devon Allen Dale Black, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 14
10:46 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.
11 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
4:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street.
7:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Oct. 15
2:59 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
10:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
Letts Fire Dept.
Oct. 15
2:31 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Ind. 3 and CR 850 N. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Oct. 15
7:15 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Buckeye Street, Osgood.
7:16 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4700 block of W. CR 600 S., Holton.
8:07 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 an Merkle Road.
11:09 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of North Street, Osgood.
Oct. 16
5:17 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of W. Ind. 46, Batesville.
