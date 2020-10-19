Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 16
10:42 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Park Avenue and Olive Street.
8:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.
Oct. 17
8:40 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Bischoff Road.
9:38 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of Ind. 129.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 16
8:57 a.m.: Tony A. Tucker Jr., 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:30 p.m.: Gary Andrew Moore, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 17
10:48 p.m.: Taylor Wayne Johnson, 21, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
10:48 p.m.: Lane Matthew Luhn, 24, Scipio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
10:48 p.m.: Jacob Lee Miller, 40, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
Oct. 18
8:20 p.m.: Joshua Jerome Williams, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a controlled substance in his body.
Incidents
Oct. 16
1:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Burney.
3:08 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Oct. 17
4:05 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.
3:28 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 480 E.
6:19 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1700 block of E. Millstone Road, Westport.
7:29 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Owens and Schott, Westport.
Oct. 18
12;17 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
5:05 p.m.: Fatal traffic accident reported in the 5100 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 16
3:27 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of E. Central Avenue.
5:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Oct. 17
3:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
4:05 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.
6:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
8 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.
8:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
10:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way.
Oct. 18
12:17 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Oct. 16
8:34 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 600 block of S. Warpath Drive, Milan.
1:15 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
5:23 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 5300 block of S. Benham Road, Versailles.
Oct. 17
7:39 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 700 S. and Old Michigan Road, Holton.
12:18 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at the Versailles State Park entrance.
3:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1500 block of W. CR 500 N., Osgood.
5:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
6:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 9900 block of S. Werner Road, Cross Plains.
8:40 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Bischoff Road.
Oct. 18
1:39 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Warpath Drive.
1 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street.
7:54 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.
Westport Fire Dept.
Oct. 17
6:31 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 13,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
