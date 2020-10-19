Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 16

10:42 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Park Avenue and Olive Street.

8:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.

Oct. 17

8:40 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Bischoff Road.

9:38 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of Ind. 129.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 16

8:57 a.m.: Tony A. Tucker Jr., 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:30 p.m.: Gary Andrew Moore, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 17

10:48 p.m.: Taylor Wayne Johnson, 21, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

10:48 p.m.: Lane Matthew Luhn, 24, Scipio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

10:48 p.m.: Jacob Lee Miller, 40, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

Oct. 18

8:20 p.m.: Joshua Jerome Williams, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a controlled substance in his body.

Incidents

Oct. 16

1:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Burney.

3:08 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Oct. 17

4:05 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.

3:28 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 480 E.

6:19 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1700 block of E. Millstone Road, Westport.

7:29 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Owens and Schott, Westport.

Oct. 18

12;17 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.

5:05 p.m.: Fatal traffic accident reported in the 5100 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 16

3:27 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of E. Central Avenue.

5:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Oct. 17

3:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

4:05 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.

6:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

8 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.

8:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

10:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way.

Oct. 18

12:17 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Oct. 16

8:34 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 600 block of S. Warpath Drive, Milan.

1:15 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.

5:23 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 5300 block of S. Benham Road, Versailles.

Oct. 17

7:39 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 700 S. and Old Michigan Road, Holton.

12:18 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at the Versailles State Park entrance.

3:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1500 block of W. CR 500 N., Osgood.

5:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

6:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 9900 block of S. Werner Road, Cross Plains.

8:40 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Bischoff Road.

Oct. 18

1:39 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Warpath Drive.

1 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street.

7:54 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.

Westport Fire Dept.

Oct. 17

6:31 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 13,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

