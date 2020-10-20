Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 19

12:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.

Oct. 20

7:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Ind. 129.

Burney Fire Dept.

Oct. 19

12:47 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 19

5:58 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:41 p.m.: Michael Aaron Presley, 30, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 20

6:20 p.m.: Stephen Lee Hearld, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

7:05 p.m.: Raymond Fugate Jr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement as well as an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 19

9:25 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3300 block of S. CR 60 E.

Oct. 20

2:10 p.m: Injury accident reported on E. CR 580 N.

Oct. 21

4:25 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 100 block of W. Sycamore Street.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 14

12:30 p.m.: William J. Dillon, 40, Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

Oct. 16

1:47 a.m.: Mary A. Salatin, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:34 p.m.: Danny S. Garrison, 57, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Oct. 17

12:33 a.m.: Ross A. Hunt, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.

8:42 p.m.: Ronald A. Wilson, 64, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

10:05 p.m.: Kreig M. Holland, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

10:46 p.m.: James L. Rennekamp Jr., 20, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Oct. 18

10:55 p.m.: Catarina D. Alfred, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

11:36 p.m.: James L. Rennekamp Jr., 20, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Oct. 19

6:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Gary Street.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 19

10:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

3:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

6:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

Oct. 20

7:32 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

10:35 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Oct. 19

8:42 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.

Oct. 20

4:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Main Street.

Rush County Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 18

6:49 p.m.: Dakota J. Wilson, 23, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 19

2:41 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Oct. 20

7:31 p.m.: Brandi R. Gabbard, 52, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Oct. 21

9:25 a.m.: Michael Tyler Gates, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Oct. 20

7:01 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.

