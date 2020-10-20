Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 19
12:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
Oct. 20
7:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Ind. 129.
Burney Fire Dept.
Oct. 19
12:47 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 19
5:58 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:41 p.m.: Michael Aaron Presley, 30, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 20
6:20 p.m.: Stephen Lee Hearld, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:05 p.m.: Raymond Fugate Jr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement as well as an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 19
9:25 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3300 block of S. CR 60 E.
Oct. 20
2:10 p.m: Injury accident reported on E. CR 580 N.
Oct. 21
4:25 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 100 block of W. Sycamore Street.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 14
12:30 p.m.: William J. Dillon, 40, Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Oct. 16
1:47 a.m.: Mary A. Salatin, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:34 p.m.: Danny S. Garrison, 57, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 17
12:33 a.m.: Ross A. Hunt, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.
8:42 p.m.: Ronald A. Wilson, 64, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
10:05 p.m.: Kreig M. Holland, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
10:46 p.m.: James L. Rennekamp Jr., 20, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Oct. 18
10:55 p.m.: Catarina D. Alfred, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:36 p.m.: James L. Rennekamp Jr., 20, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Oct. 19
6:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Gary Street.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 19
10:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
3:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
6:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
Oct. 20
7:32 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
10:35 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 19
8:42 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
Oct. 20
4:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Main Street.
Rush County Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 18
6:49 p.m.: Dakota J. Wilson, 23, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 19
2:41 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Oct. 20
7:31 p.m.: Brandi R. Gabbard, 52, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 21
9:25 a.m.: Michael Tyler Gates, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Oct. 20
7:01 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.
