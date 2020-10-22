Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 21
4:39 p.m.: Disorderly conduct reported at Depot and Boehringer St.
7:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
Oct. 22
11:18 a.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
2:25 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of N. Depot St.
Arrests Oct. 21
8:52 p.m.: Bruce E. LeMasters, 51, Alabaster, Alabama, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:52 p.m.: Jerry Brandon Sedlacek Jr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 22
10:27 a.m.: Matthew Keith Whiton, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:55 p.m.: Jennifer Rowe Crowe, 46, Mooresville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents Oct. 21
8:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.
Oct. 23
3:15 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9200 block of S. CR 100 W.
Oct. 21
Oct. 22
11:20 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th St.
6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
7:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
7:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Carver St.
Oct. 23
1:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Edward Dr.
Oct. 23
3:15 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9200 block of S. CR 100 W. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Oct. 21
5:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 300 E. and U.S. Hwy. 50, Dillsboro.
Oct. 22
4:35 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4000 block of S. CR 350 W., Versailles.
11:59 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Oct. 23
1:56 a.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
3:31 a.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Oct. 21
9:25 a.m.: Michael Tyler Gates, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
1:28 p.m.: Jonah Andrew Marsee, 37, Franklin, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, use of another person’s or an altered license, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:53 p.m.: John Wesley Davis, 37, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
3:42 p.m.: Kenneth Lester Sieber, 37, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
7:58 p.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
