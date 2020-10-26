Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 23
10:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
Oct. 24
10:17 a.m.: Theft reported on White Oak Dr.
11:08 a.m.: Theft reported on White Oak Dr.
Oct. 25
1:51 p.m.: Fight reported at Mulberry and Pearl.
2:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Whipporwill Dr.
Arrests Oct. 23
9:16 a.m.: Timothy Clayton Brashars Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:19 p.m.: Judd Lee Ponsler, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:40 p.m.: Scott A. Hughes, 49, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
4:16 p.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 24
1:13 a.m.: James Audrey Jones, 33, Sharpsburg, Kentucky, was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
8:32 a.m.: David Tristan Crawford, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
12:28 p.m.: Eric R. Allen, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement and domestic battery.
1:39 p.m.: Richard Earl Lozier, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:34 p.m.: Laura Louise Partlow, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
Oct. 25
2:21 a.m.: Aaron J. Woolston, 33, Greensburg, was arrested for operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.
6:53 p.m.: Dawn Marie Allen, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Incidents Oct. 23
2:37 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 4800 block of S. CR 850 W.
3:40 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Oct. 24
7:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at School and Jackson, Westport.
8:32 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.
6:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Washington St.
Oct. 23
10:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Ave.
2:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.
11:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Park and Parkside.
Oct. 24
11:02 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. Ninth St.
6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Washington St.
8:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Ave.
Oct. 25
10:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.
2:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.
6:38 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1300 block of N. Anderson St. Greensburg Fire Department was dispatched as well.
6:53 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Oct. 23
1:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. 50 and S. CR 400 E., Dillsboro.
4:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Oct. 24
5:33 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 9500 block of N. CR 300 W., Batesville.
6:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
6:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Adams St. and Ind. 129, Versailles.
9:32 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St., Sunman.
Oct. 25
4:32 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and 101, Sunman.
11:38 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Oct. 23
11:16 a.m.: Jason Allen Griffis, 30, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:25 a.m.: Charles Duard Scott III, 40, Straughn, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
Oct. 25
6:15 p.m.: Ricardo Arias, 26, Goodlettsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
6:29 p.m.: Hugo Lopez, 24, Portland, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of paraphernalia.
11:42 p.m.: Axle M. Stephen, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public nudity, public intoxication, and intimidation.
Oct. 23
3:40 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
