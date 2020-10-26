Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 23

10:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.

Oct. 24

10:17 a.m.: Theft reported on White Oak Dr.

11:08 a.m.: Theft reported on White Oak Dr.

Oct. 25

1:51 p.m.: Fight reported at Mulberry and Pearl.

2:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Whipporwill Dr.

Arrests Oct. 23

9:16 a.m.: Timothy Clayton Brashars Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:19 p.m.: Judd Lee Ponsler, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:40 p.m.: Scott A. Hughes, 49, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

4:16 p.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 24

1:13 a.m.: James Audrey Jones, 33, Sharpsburg, Kentucky, was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

8:32 a.m.: David Tristan Crawford, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

12:28 p.m.: Eric R. Allen, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement and domestic battery.

1:39 p.m.: Richard Earl Lozier, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:34 p.m.: Laura Louise Partlow, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug and operating with a controlled substance in the body.

Oct. 25

2:21 a.m.: Aaron J. Woolston, 33, Greensburg, was arrested for operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.

6:53 p.m.: Dawn Marie Allen, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Incidents Oct. 23

2:37 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 4800 block of S. CR 850 W.

3:40 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Oct. 24

7:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at School and Jackson, Westport.

8:32 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.

6:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Washington St.

Oct. 23

10:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Ave.

2:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.

11:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Park and Parkside.

Oct. 24

8:32 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.

11:02 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. Ninth St.

6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Washington St.

6:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Washington St.

8:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Ave.

Oct. 25

10:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

2:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.

6:38 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1300 block of N. Anderson St. Greensburg Fire Department was dispatched as well.

6:53 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Oct. 23

1:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. 50 and S. CR 400 E., Dillsboro.

4:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Oct. 24

5:33 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 9500 block of N. CR 300 W., Batesville.

6:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.

6:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Adams St. and Ind. 129, Versailles.

9:32 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St., Sunman.

Oct. 25

4:32 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and 101, Sunman.

11:38 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Oct. 23

11:16 a.m.: Jason Allen Griffis, 30, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

11:25 a.m.: Charles Duard Scott III, 40, Straughn, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

Oct. 25

6:15 p.m.: Ricardo Arias, 26, Goodlettsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

6:29 p.m.: Hugo Lopez, 24, Portland, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of paraphernalia.

11:42 p.m.: Axle M. Stephen, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public nudity, public intoxication, and intimidation.

Oct. 23

3:40 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

