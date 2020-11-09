Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Nov. 7
12:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 6
Noon: Theft reported on N. Depot St.
Nov. 7
2:08 p.m.: Theft reported at Valley Storage.
3:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of Tekulve Road.
Nov. 8
10:26 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 145.
Burney Fire Dept.
Nov. 6
Nov. 7
1:05 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 280 W.
1:10 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Nov. 7
8:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 900 block of E. CR 500 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 7
8:40 a.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:37 a.m.: Devik Ozbourne Justus, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of strangulation.
7:59 p.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal conversion and possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Nov. 7
5:43 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2300 block of E. CR 300 S.
Nov. 8
4:14 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of E. Main St.
2:51 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
7:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4500 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 4
4 p.m.: Connie J. Abercrombie, 61, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 7
2:55 p.m.: Eric A. Benge, 42, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 8
12:44 a.m.: Samuel J. Koch, 19, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, minor in possession of alcohol, forgery/producing or distributing false government identification, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Nov. 7
9 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Washington St.
Nov. 8
5:03 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Ave.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 6
2:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. East St.
6:45 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Freeland Road and Greensburg Commons.
Nov. 7
4:29 a.m.: Fight reported at Brockworth and Brantford.
7:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Vine St.
11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
8:22 p.m.: Shooting reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln St.
11:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
Nov. 8
1:34 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Barbara Blvd.
8:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Washington St.
Letts Fire Dept.
Nov. 7
Nov. 8
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 6
3:03 p.m.: Fight reported on S. Main St., Versailles.
8:19 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of E. Carr St., Milan.
10:05 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of Willis St., Versailles.
Nov. 7
9:01 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 1100 N., Batesville.
1:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 300 W. and Fairground Road, Osgood.
8:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of S. CR 400 E., Dillsboro.
Nov. 8
1:07 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9600 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.
Nov. 9
3:19 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of Columbia Ave.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 6
11:16 a.m.: Devin Jessy Jones, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, battery, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and invasion of privacy.
Nov. 7
6:08 a.m.: Armando Ayala, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.
Nov. 8
7:42 p.m.: Jennifer A. Pearson, 35, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Nov. 7
7:52 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 650 N.
Nov. 8
11:51 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East St.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 8
12:03 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 100 block of Shady Lane.
7:14 p.m.:
