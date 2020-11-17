Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 16
9:10 p.m.: Battery reported on N. Depot St.
Nov. 17
2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
2:45 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of N. Park Ave.
5:42 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 17
8:41 p.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
8:59 p.m.: Robert Joseph Wright, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Nov. 18
12:39 a.m.: Skylar Clifford-Evan Kunkel, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 16
1:51 p.m.: Jquan Fair Irons, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 16
9:07 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.
10:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson St.
11:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of S. Kieran Dr.
2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin St.
Nov. 17
10:08 a.m.: Robbery reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 16
11:05 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Nov. 17
7:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Lynn St, Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 16
9:26 a.m.: Kevin E. Gearhart, 47, Homer, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
11 a.m.: Ricky Dale McLaughlin, 28, Fountaintown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Nov. 17
9:12 a.m.:
Gregory Allan Lay, 47, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:45 a.m.: Jeremy Ray Heaston, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Nov. 16
8:14 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 650 N.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 16
2:47 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2900 block of W. CR 675 N.
