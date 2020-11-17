Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Nov. 16

9:10 p.m.: Battery reported on N. Depot St.

Nov. 17

2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.

2:45 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of N. Park Ave.

5:42 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 17

8:41 p.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

8:59 p.m.: Robert Joseph Wright, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Nov. 18

12:39 a.m.: Skylar Clifford-Evan Kunkel, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Nov. 16

1:51 p.m.: Jquan Fair Irons, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 16

9:07 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.

10:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson St.

11:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of S. Kieran Dr.

2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin St.

Nov. 17

10:08 a.m.: Robbery reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort St.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 16

11:05 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Nov. 17

7:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Lynn St, Osgood.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 16

9:26 a.m.: Kevin E. Gearhart, 47, Homer, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

11 a.m.: Ricky Dale McLaughlin, 28, Fountaintown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Nov. 17

9:12 a.m.:

Gregory Allan Lay, 47, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:45 a.m.: Jeremy Ray Heaston, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Nov. 16

8:14 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 650 N.

Westport Fire Dept.

Nov. 16

2:47 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2900 block of W. CR 675 N.

