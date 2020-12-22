Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 21
6:29 p.m.: Prowler reported in the 300 block of W. Pearl St.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 22
2:21 a.m.: Neamiah N. Sandlin, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and possession of meth.
7:45 a.m.: Crystal Dawn Mellinger, 43, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:59 p.m.: Ernest E. Green, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 22
5:59 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Dec. 23
3:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 16
11 a.m.: Michael J. Bardonaro Jr., 36, Latona, Ky., was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:15 a.m.: David L. Ross-Dean, 52, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:50 p.m.: Kari C. McDaniel, 45, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.
10:27 p.m.: Jane A. Fields, 50, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 18
7:18 a.m.: Daniel A. Peters, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
7:18 p.m.: Jeremy J. Wolfe, 44, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Dec. 19
7:45 p.m.: Laura F. Perry, 37, Oldenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 20
1:15 a.m.: Timothy T. Bunch, 30, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
5:24 p.m.: Nathaniel A. Thompson, 20, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Dec. 21
12:01 a.m.: Johnnie R. Hammons Jr., 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 21
8:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of E. First St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 21
4:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland St.
4:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Main St.
Dec. 22
2:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North St.
3:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of S. Ireland St.
Letts Fire Dept.
Dec. 22
2:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 100 block of E. CR 950 N.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 21
2:49 p.m.: Frederico Allen Conn, 50, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:51 p.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy, and probation violation.
Dec. 22
10:36 a.m.: Tracy Irene Cowan, 51, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m.: Chad E. Wilson, 41, Straughn, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and altering an interim license plate.
11:22 p.m.: Hunter Allen Martin, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery involving a person less than 14 years old, neglect of a dependant, and interference with reporting a crime.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 21
8:25 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 6400 block of E. CR 1100 N.
Dec. 22
2:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 100 block of E. CR 950 N.
