Batesville Police Dept.

Dec. 21

6:29 p.m.: Prowler reported in the 300 block of W. Pearl St.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Dec. 22

2:21 a.m.: Neamiah N. Sandlin, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and possession of meth.

7:45 a.m.: Crystal Dawn Mellinger, 43, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:59 p.m.: Ernest E. Green, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Dec. 22

5:59 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Dec. 23

3:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 16

11 a.m.: Michael J. Bardonaro Jr., 36, Latona, Ky., was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:15 a.m.: David L. Ross-Dean, 52, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:50 p.m.: Kari C. McDaniel, 45, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

10:27 p.m.: Jane A. Fields, 50, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Dec. 18

7:18 a.m.: Daniel A. Peters, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

7:18 p.m.: Jeremy J. Wolfe, 44, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Dec. 19

7:45 p.m.: Laura F. Perry, 37, Oldenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 20

1:15 a.m.: Timothy T. Bunch, 30, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

5:24 p.m.: Nathaniel A. Thompson, 20, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.

Dec. 21

12:01 a.m.: Johnnie R. Hammons Jr., 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Dec. 21

8:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of E. First St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 21

4:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland St.

4:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Main St.

Dec. 22

2:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North St.

3:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of S. Ireland St.

Letts Fire Dept.

Dec. 22

2:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 100 block of E. CR 950 N.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 21

2:49 p.m.: Frederico Allen Conn, 50, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:51 p.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy, and probation violation.

Dec. 22

10:36 a.m.: Tracy Irene Cowan, 51, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

8:21 p.m.: Chad E. Wilson, 41, Straughn, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and altering an interim license plate.

11:22 p.m.: Hunter Allen Martin, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery involving a person less than 14 years old, neglect of a dependant, and interference with reporting a crime.

Westport Fire Dept.

Dec. 21

8:25 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 6400 block of E. CR 1100 N.

Dec. 22

2:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 100 block of E. CR 950 N.

