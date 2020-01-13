Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 10
5:33 a.m.: Emily Michelle Brugh, 24, Fairland, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 950 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:03 p.m.: Jason J. Patterson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
3:40 p.m.: Terrence Lamar Rockett, 44, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:15 p.m.: Melanie Lynette Morgan, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2100 block of Edgewater Drive on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
10:09 p.m.: Stacey Marie Heaston, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested at Fourth and Anderson on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 11
8:12 a.m.: Joshua Wayne Barber, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
4:02 p.m.: Tyler S. Garland, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
5:48 p.m.: Christopher D. Ellard, 48, Westport, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft as well as an unspecified warrant.
10:17 p.m.: Elijah Brock DiGiovanni, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a warrant alleging battery and a preliminary charge of confinement.
11:55 p.m.: James D. Corbin, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on two unspecified warrants.
Jan. 12
2:26 a.m.: Marie Josephine Ball, 23, Westport, was arrested at Michigan and Ireland on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursors, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:51 a.m.: Karen B. Welch, 51, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road on an unspecified warrant.
9:49 a.m.: Marsha Lynn Cameron, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
3:37 p.m.: Bree Amber Jones, 28, Greensburg, was arrested at Bennett and Ireland on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
10:01 p.m.: Matthew A. Bertram, 39, North Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
10:33 p.m.: Roger Dale Hazelgrove, 53, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Incidents
Jan. 10
6:30 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at MM 138.
11:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. CR 850 E.
9:09 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 750 N.
Jan. 12
9:49 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
9:06 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of W. 10th Street.
9:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 10
2:37 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
3:21 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
5:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
9:43 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street.
Jan. 11
8:15 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
10:17 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Jan. 12
9:49 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
3:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Bennett and Ireland.
6:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
6:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
6:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. 10th Street.
10:33 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
Burney Fire Department
Jan. 10
5:50 p.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 6900 block of W. CR 200 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 10
5:50 p.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 6900 block of W. CR 200 S.
8:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Drive.
Jan. 11
8:15 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Ireland Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.