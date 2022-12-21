Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 15
9:21 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
11:22 p.m.: Nasir M. Husky, 21, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Dec. 16
5:53 p.m.: Robert Dale Ogle, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 17
5:04 a.m.: Betsy Graam, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Dec. 19
7:17 p.m.: Deborah Suzanne Schilling, 74, Greensburg, was arrested for operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
Dec. 20
1:51 a.m.: Angie Doris Fields-Amis, 48, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:05 p.m.: Betsy Graam, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and disorderly conduct.
8:19 p.m.: Miguel Gutierrez-Herna, 46, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never obtaining a license (second offense).
Arrests
Dec. 11
1:02 a.m.: Brandon L. Grubb, 23, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:34 p.m.: Leslie S. Becraft, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Dec. 14
7:53 p.m.: Jason M. Ford, 41, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Dec. 16
5:31 p.m.: Wesley S. Davis, 22, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of a weapon with an altered identification number, and possession of a destructive device.
10:28 p.m.: Richard A. Dennison Jr., 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Arrests
Dec. 13
10:40 a.m.: Shawn Allan Williams, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
2:48 p.m.: William Tyler Ratliff, 28, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:22 p.m.: Theresa A. Mounce, 64, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, probation violation, and possession of marijuana.
8:44 p.m.: Brian A. Eck, 64, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 14
11:01 a.m.: Anthony J. McFarland, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:49 p.m.: Ruby Jean Welter, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:28 p.m.: Dyllon Kyuss Laford Meadows, 23, Charlottesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 15
7:55 a.m.: Loren Lynn Collins, 52, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:47 p.m.: Rebecca L. Pollitt, 47, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
7:59 p.m.: Tony L. Bunger, 47, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:03 p.m.: Amanda J. Hoskins, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 17
12:45 a.m.: Jacob Peck, 43, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
11:47 a.m.: Kevin Scott Perkins Jr., 31, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and false reporting/informing.
11:42 p.m.: Dustin Ryan Young, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Dec. 19
9:09 a.m.: Eric Joseph Stone, 31, College Corner, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:33 a.m.: Randall W. Allen, 54, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:26 p.m.: Tonya E. Stearns, 61, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public indecency, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and battery on a public safety official.
Dec. 20
7:04 p.m.: Dakota Cameron Simpson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana possession of meth, and use of synthetic urine.
Dec. 21
3:50 a.m.: Ladonna Maire Schwab, 26, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
9:29 a.m.: Kyle Jacob Ison, 26, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Dec. 22
11:34 p.m.: Eric Lynn Carpenter, 58, Losantville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
