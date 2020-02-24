Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 21
4:13 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2400 block of S. CR 500 E. on an unspecified warrant.
8:17 p.m.: John M. Nicholson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. CR 1000 W. on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 22
1:35 a.m.: Kara Jean Ferry, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:17 a.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street on preliminary charges of residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
1:35 p.m.: Eric Norman Brown, 61, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:19 p.m.: Tasi Michelle Shaw, 38, Greensburg, was arrested at East and Hendricks on an unspecified warrant.
5:55 p.m.: Cody M. Young, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
8:09 p.m.: Karrie Sue Sizemore, 49, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Forsythe on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:58 p.m.: Devon Allen Dale Black, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Feb. 23
1:22 a.m.: Bradley D. Baker, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, and possession of meth.
1:21 p.m.: George I. Keihn, 43, St. Paul, was arrested in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N. on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
New Point Fire Department
Feb. 22
3:08 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 5700 block of E. CR 150 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 22
9:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 5300 block of E. CR 1100 N. The Letts, Millhousen and Westport fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.
Feb. 23
3:33 p.m.: Fire control burn reported in the 2400 block of E. CR 300 S.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Feb. 23
1:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of N. CR 400 E. The Greensburg Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
