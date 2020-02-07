Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Feb. 6

10:20 a.m.: Taylor Renee Schmidt, 24, Coal, was arrested on a parole revocation.

4:39 p.m.: Kendra McDaniel, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:03 p.m.: Brent Stauffacher, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 6

11:14 a.m.: Crimes against child reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.

11:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

New Point Police

Feb. 6

5:17 p.m. Structure fire reported in the 8400 E. CR 210 S.

Tags

Recommended for you