Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 21
3:57 p.m.: David Dominic Ford, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
5:51 p.m.: Jonathon D. Johns, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate injury.
7:54 p.m.: Elijah J. Adams, 39, Centerville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
8:30 p.m.: Michael Leroy Byrd, 61, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, intimidation, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
9:55 p.m.: Antonio Cortez Ramos, 25, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 16
8:58 a.m.: William L. Crank, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 21
3:05 a.m.: Anthony M. Sizemore, 35, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and theft.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 21
2:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported on W. Ind. 46 at CR 280 W.
3:19 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
7:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at S. CR 700 W. and 1100 S. Westport Fire also dispatched.
