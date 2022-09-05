Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 2
12:55 p.m.: Ellis Martinez, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
10:37 p.m.: David Allen Boles, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual battery.
Sept. 3
8:49 p.m.: Nalen Ruben Wade, 21, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
11:51 p.m.: Darian Michael Shaver, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 4
1:09 a.m.: Lance A. Campbell, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 2
12:55 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 8431 E. CR 200 N. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Robert and Terri West of New Point. New Point Fire was also dispatched.
2:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver Street.
New Point Fire
Sept. 2
1:04 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 12081 N. CR 50 W.
