Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 21

11:25 a.m.: Alfred D. Turner, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of manufacturing/dealing meth.

2:54 p.m.: Sean David Williams, 29, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:57 p.m.: Samantha J. Andrades, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, theft, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

Jan. 21

10:12 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 600 E.

Jan. 22

1:37 a.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 21

10:09 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

10:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

Jan. 22

12:26 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

1:37 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.

