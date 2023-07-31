Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
July 30
12:42 a.m.: Injury accident reported at 6652 W. Base Road, Greensburg. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 28
11 p.m.: Krystle Rae Smith, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
July 29
1:05 a.m.: Joshua Lee Cain, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:50 p.m.: Matthew Aaron Haviland, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
July 30
3:33 a.m.: Aliyah Marie Evans, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:19 p.m.: Kyle David Witkemper, 48, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated, with a prior conviction.
9:42 p.m.: Scott W. Lawrence, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
July 28
1 pm.: Fire mutual aid reported at 13177 Wolf Creek Road.
July 29
9:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2523 N. Michigan Avenue.
Letts Fire
July 28
6:24 p.m.: Water rescue reported at Hidden Paradise Campground, 802 E. Jefferson Street. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.
July 29
6:34 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4428 W. CR 700 S. Westport Fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 29
12:08 a.m .: Gregory Sentel Reed, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
July 30
9:11 a.m.: Jeffrey S. Wendell Sr., 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, resisting, driving while suspended, and disorderly conduct.
July 31
5:20 a.m.: Jaun Bartolo Barttolo, 32, Knoxville, Tennessee was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a driver’s license.
Westport Fire
July 30
12:15 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 3020 E. CR 1000 N.
