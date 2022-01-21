Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

Jan. 19

7:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 3400 block of N. CR 1140 E., Hartsville.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 19

6:10 a.m.: Joseph Allen Wood, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and escape.

3:19 p.m.: Justice Allen Ray Curry, 20, Plainfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 20

12:26 a.m.: Joshua Matthew Harrison, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Jan. 19

12:27 p.m.: Jacob S. Wilder, 31, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

2:55 p.m.: Mark W. Baker, 21, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:44 p.m.: Chad R. Posey, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

