Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 19
7:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 3400 block of N. CR 1140 E., Hartsville.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 19
6:10 a.m.: Joseph Allen Wood, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and escape.
3:19 p.m.: Justice Allen Ray Curry, 20, Plainfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 20
12:26 a.m.: Joshua Matthew Harrison, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Jan. 19
12:27 p.m.: Jacob S. Wilder, 31, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
2:55 p.m.: Mark W. Baker, 21, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:44 p.m.: Chad R. Posey, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.