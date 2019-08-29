Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 29

2:40 a.m.: Brandon Wayne Hamer, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Incidents

Aug. 28

6:56 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 28

7:24 a.m.: Property damage reported at Veterans and Smith.

1:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

8:52 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

Westport Marshal

Aug. 28

11:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 28

2:29 p.m.: Road closure reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

6:56 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.

Tags