Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 29
2:40 a.m.: Brandon Wayne Hamer, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Incidents
Aug. 28
6:56 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 28
7:24 a.m.: Property damage reported at Veterans and Smith.
1:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
8:52 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 28
11:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 28
2:29 p.m.: Road closure reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
