Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire

Dec. 23

8:15 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 7943 W. 1250 S., Westport. Greensburg, Letts and Westport also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Charles B. Garrity.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 25

5:48 a.m.: Humberto Garcia-Morales, 33, Elizabethtown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:37 p.m.: Raquel Irene Fleming, 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Dec. 22

12:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2114 N. Edgewater Drive, Apt. B., Greensburg.

Dec. 24

6:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 508 N. Anderson Street.

Dec. 25

2 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2075 N. Michigan Avenue, at Hampton Inn.

Letts Fire

Dec. 24

2:56 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at an undisclosed location in Bartholomew County.

