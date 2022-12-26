Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
Dec. 23
8:15 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 7943 W. 1250 S., Westport. Greensburg, Letts and Westport also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Charles B. Garrity.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 25
5:48 a.m.: Humberto Garcia-Morales, 33, Elizabethtown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:37 p.m.: Raquel Irene Fleming, 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 22
12:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2114 N. Edgewater Drive, Apt. B., Greensburg.
Dec. 24
6:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 508 N. Anderson Street.
Dec. 25
2 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2075 N. Michigan Avenue, at Hampton Inn.
Letts Fire
Dec. 24
2:56 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at an undisclosed location in Bartholomew County.
