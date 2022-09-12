Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Sept. 10
4:28 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported on Ind. 46 west of Hartville. Letts Fire also dispatched.
Clarksburg Fire
Sept. 10
4:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 6432 N. CR 225 E., Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 10
3:56 p.m.: John Frank Fehr III, 32, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 9
7:59 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Monfort and North.
Westport Fire
Sept. 9
9:25 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at CRs 1050W and 500 N., Jennings County.
