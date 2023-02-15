Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
Feb. 13
5:45 p.m.: Crash, type unknown, reported at Ind. 3 and 46. Greensburg and Letts also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 14
12:25 a.m.: Warren Douglas Bowen, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor.
3:03 a.m.: Rachael Lynn Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
10:13 p.m.: Carl Louis Calhoun, 45, Brown Deer, Wisconsin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 10
11:23 p.m.: Jack Elbert Boswell III, 51, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and dealing a schedule I, II or III drug.
12:54 p.m.: Matthew Allen Sons, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and shoplifting.
Feb. 11
1:42 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 57, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
1:50 a.m.: Katy Stanton, 63, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.
11:10 p.m.: Ashley N. Shinkle, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a controlled substance in her body.
11:51 p.m.: Joshua M. Steele, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 12
4:08 a.m.: Shannon N. Powers, 44, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of a syringe.
10:20 a.m.: David John Hernandez, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and driving while suspended with a prior.
Westport Fire
Feb. 13
7:47 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2100 E. CR 450 S.
