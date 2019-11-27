Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 26
4:50 p.m.: Freeda Pauline Jones, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. West Street on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
6:25 p.m.: Andrew Donald Hazelbaker, 74, Richmond, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 400 E. on an unspecified warrant.
8:29 p.m.: Renae Lynn Payne, 31, Osgood, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, public intoxication, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Incidents
Nov. 26
9:57 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.
10:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3500 block of N. CR 950 E.
11 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
2:11 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 140.
4:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported on Ryle Court.
5:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 26
11 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:01 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
2:56 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.
3:27 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Nov. 26
6:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 650 N.
New Point Fire Department
Nov. 26
