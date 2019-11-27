Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Nov. 26

4:50 p.m.: Freeda Pauline Jones, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. West Street on two preliminary charges of probation violation.

6:25 p.m.: Andrew Donald Hazelbaker, 74, Richmond, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 400 E. on an unspecified warrant.

8:29 p.m.: Renae Lynn Payne, 31, Osgood, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, public intoxication, and driving while suspended with a prior.

Incidents

Nov. 26

9:57 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.

10:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3500 block of N. CR 950 E.

11 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

2:11 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 140.

4:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported on Ryle Court.

5:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 26

11 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

1:01 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

2:56 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

3:27 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Nov. 26

6:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 650 N.

New Point Fire Department

Nov. 26

2:11 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.

