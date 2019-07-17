Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 16
7:47 a.m.: Amy Louise Thurman, 50, Westfield, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 124 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:05 a.m.: Gerard M. Dierckman, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:52 a.m.: Mark A. Dwenger, 53, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:52 a.m.: Amy A. Hersley, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.
11:52 a.m.: Carissa Marie Hersley, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:52 a.m.: Dylon Michael Newton, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and maintaining a common nuisance.
11:52 a.m.: Stephanie Renee Whitt, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:17 p.m.: Brad A. Boyd, 44, Hope, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
July 17
12:18 a.m.: Michael D. Allen, 46, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
July 16
9:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 640 N.
9:42 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 500 W. and 240 NW.
2:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. CR 500 E.
3:44 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
6:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
7:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
10:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 800 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 16
6:41 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 300 block of W. Davis Street.
7:42 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.
7:46 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.
7:50 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.
9:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:58 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 600 block of N. Carver Street.
11:02 a.m.: Lines/pole down reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
11:04 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
11:36 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
2:27 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.
8:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
8:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Fourth.
Greensburg Fire
July 17
4:18 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 400 E.
Westport Fire
July 16
12:38 p.m.: Fire/mutual aid reported on Base Road south of Brewersville.
