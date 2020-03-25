Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 25

1:09 a.m.: Dominick Ellis, 46, Connersville, was arrested at Cougar Lane and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.

Incidents

March 24

1:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of N. CR 80 NE.

2:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.

7:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. Bennett Street, Westport.

March 25

12:27 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Westport Kiwanis Park.

12:41 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.

2:27 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

March 24

2:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

7:33 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.

11:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Freeland and Montgomery.

11:11 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

March 25

4:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 25

4:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

