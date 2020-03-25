Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 25
1:09 a.m.: Dominick Ellis, 46, Connersville, was arrested at Cougar Lane and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.
Incidents
March 24
1:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of N. CR 80 NE.
2:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.
7:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. Bennett Street, Westport.
March 25
12:27 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Westport Kiwanis Park.
12:41 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
2:27 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
March 24
2:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
7:33 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.
11:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Freeland and Montgomery.
11:11 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
March 25
4:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 25
4:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
