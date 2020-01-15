Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 14
10:27 a.m.: Matthew Dale Gabriel, 35, Lizella, Georgia, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street, Westport, on two unspecified warrants as well as a preliminary charge of domestic battery with bodily injury against a family member less than 14 years of age.
10:36 a.m.: Justin E. Paluch, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.
6:38 p.m.: Carl Lee Keihn, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. East Street on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
9:36 p.m.: Brian K. Garwood, 48, Westport, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road on preliminary charges of harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle after having been ajudged a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Incidents
Jan. 14
9:03 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
10:27 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Steet, Westport.
12:28 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6000 block of W. CR 650 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 14
2:49 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
6:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
7:43 p.m. Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.
