Arrests

Jan. 16

10:09 a.m.: Brian K. Garwood, 48, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle after having been adjudged a habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle after having been adjudged a habitual traffic violator/lifetime.

11:02 a.m.: Brenda Leigh Adkins, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:53 p.m.: Evan Anthony Young, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and Washington on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

3:49 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 30, Greensburg, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Memorial on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:13 p.m.: Dennis James Slagle, 58, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

8:49 p.m.: John A. Stuart, 32, Rushville, was arrested at CR 640 N. and 550 E. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:50 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 27, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Jan. 17

3:50 a.m.: Karen Renee Berry, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of escape.

Incidents

Jan. 16

7:37 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.

2:21 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3900 block of E. CR 700 S.

7:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of Crenshaw Drive.

8:20 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

