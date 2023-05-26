Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
May 25
8:07 p.m.: Out of county fire reported at 10316 S. Base Road.
Greensburg Fire
May 25
11:57 a.m.: Injury accident reported at E. Ind. 46 and S. CR 850 E.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 22
2:51 p.m.: Cynthia Ann Ward, 38, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
5:46 p.m.: Daniel W. Crawford, 50, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
May 23
9:34 a.m.: Colten Chandler Boone, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
May 24
8:39 p.m.: Kent Allan Leising, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
May 25
4:17 a.m.: Juan Carlos Martinez, 26, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
1:49 p.m.: Desmond S. Parks, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
