Clarksburg Fire

May 25

8:07 p.m.: Out of county fire reported at 10316 S. Base Road.

Greensburg Fire

May 25

11:57 a.m.: Injury accident reported at E. Ind. 46 and S. CR 850 E.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 22

2:51 p.m.: Cynthia Ann Ward, 38, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

5:46 p.m.: Daniel W. Crawford, 50, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

May 23

9:34 a.m.: Colten Chandler Boone, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

May 24

8:39 p.m.: Kent Allan Leising, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

May 25

4:17 a.m.: Juan Carlos Martinez, 26, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

1:49 p.m.: Desmond S. Parks, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.

