Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 7
10:31 p.m.: Ashley M. Carter, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 26
10:14 a.m.: Dennis R. Poland Jr., 30, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing death (two counts), operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury (two counts), and reckless homicide.
July 28
4:42 p.m.: William J. Jarman, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
July 30
4:43 p.m.: David J. Watts, 50, Milton, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Aug. 2
11:30 a.m.: Denise M. Damico, 35, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Aug. 3
8:39 a.m.: Charles V. Moore, 55, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana.
8:39 a.m.: David D. Mounce, 58, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
Aug. 4
4:47 a.m.: Haleigh M. Corn, 21, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interference in the reporting of a crime.
3:16 p.m.: Nichole M. Hannebaum, 41, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
4:50 p.m.: Chasity D. Lynch, 35, Greenville, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7 p.m.: Nichole M. Hannebaum, 41, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule I-V drug.
Aug. 5
11:16 a.m.: David N. Bennett, 32, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
