Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 3
5:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.
9:37 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at Park Ave. and Boehringer St.
March 4
8:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:08 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Park Ave. and Pearl St.
4:47 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 400 block of S. Ind. 229.
Clarksburg Fire Dept.
March 4
4:51 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Molala and Santee.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 3
9 p.m.: Jeremy Allen Clouse, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
March 4
11:48 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 3
5:03 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 123.
5:37 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.
8:02 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 127.
March 4
4:51 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Molala and Santee.
6:23 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
March 3
8:22 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of Park Road.
3:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 600 block of W. North St.
9:41 p.m.: Odor investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Anderson St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 3
6:09 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.
6:40 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
2:37 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway St.
5:03 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 123.
7:17 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Dr.
8:02 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 127.
9 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at Main and Monfort.
March 4
12:57 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
1:08 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
7:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
10:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh St.
New Point Fire Dept.
March 3
5:50 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8700 block of E. Ind. 46.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 3
8:10 a.m.: EMS emergency reported in the 300 block of Catherine St., Milan.
12:28 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 1000 N., Sunman.
3:46 p.m.: Firearms complaint reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
4:54 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 6700 block of N. CR 200 W., Osgood.
8:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of W. CR 150 N., Osgood.
March 4
12:16 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of E. U.S. 50, Versailles.
12:22 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5800 block of E. Ind. 48, Sunman.
6:52 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 650 S. and Ind. 129, Versailles.
7:46 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6800 block of S. CR 150 W.
9:38 a.m.: Firearms complaint reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
4:26 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 7800 block of E Ind. 48, Milan.
5:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of N. Ind. 101, Milan.
March 5
12:22 a.m.: EMS emergency reported in the 1700 block of N. Delaware Road, Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 3
9:40 a.m.: Jada McKinzie Bow, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession/use of a Legend drug.
2:28 p.m.: Justin A. Sams, 37, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
March 4
9:14 a.m.: Lisa Marie Brewer, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth and possession of meth.
11:55 a.m.: Rayden Wayne Christner, 30, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
March 3
3:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 600 block of W. North St., Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.